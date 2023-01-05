MAJOR rail disruption has been reported this morning between Chepstow and Gloucester due to a landslip.

All lines at Lydney have been blocked by the landslip.

Transport for Wales have said that rail services through Lyndey may be cancelled or terminated.

Any terminated services will be "started back from Chepstow".

Disruption, TfW say, is expected until 11.55pm on Sunday, January 8.

Rail replacement buses will be running between Chepstow and Gloucester/Cheltenham Spa for the duration of the disruption.