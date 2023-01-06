A THUG has been jailed for a series of assaults carried out at a Gwent pub over Christmas.

Scott Chamberlain, 26, committed the attacks at Wetherspoons’ Malcolm Uphill in Caerphilly last week on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the incident included him spitting at police officers who were called to the scene.

Chamberlain carried out the offences not long after being released from prison.

The defendant pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault by beating, assault by beating and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Chamberlain, of Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, was sent to prison for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay each of his five victims £100 compensation.