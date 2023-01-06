A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ELIOT PARRY, 27, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, on April 25, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TIA MORGAN, 18, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker – a police constable – at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on October 23, 2022.

She was made the subject of a four-month alcohol treatment programme, ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £100 compensation.

ANDREW PRICE, 29, of Lea Close, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to 24-month community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He must complete a 30-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £310 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED YASIN, 34, of Vivian Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on August 13, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

TREVOR HOWELLS, 31, of Green Meadow, Tredegar, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 110 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Ebenezer Court on December 6, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DENNIS SENIOR, 39, of Trevithick Close, Newport, was jailed for six months after he pleaded guilty to three counts of the breach of a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

TOM LARDNER, 29, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was fined £240 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Springfield Road on November 10, 2022 and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Cwmbran on November 11, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

DARREN EDWARDS, 37, of Somerset Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 7, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MICHELLE SCANTLEBURY, 42, of Henllys Way, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Avondale Road, Pontypool, on December 5, 2022.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RYAN WILLIAMS, 26, of Tan y Bryn, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving while disqualified on the A4058, Trebanog, Porth, on June 14, 2022.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LYNDON THOMAS COLLINS, 34, of Lavender Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBEKAH SUSAN CROFT, 29, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042, Usk Way, on September 25, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES WEST, 37, of Sedgemoor Court, Newport, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge after he admitted using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on December 6, 2022.