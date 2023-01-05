GREGGS has revealed four new vegan options just in time for Veganuary.

The British bakery chain is making it easier than ever to stick with the 31-day challenge with its new vegan treats including Chicken-free goujons and Warm Winter Vegetable Soup.

Whether you need some tasty treats to help you stick with it or you're vegan 365 days of the year, check out what's on the menu.

New Vegan options available at Greggs in time for Veganuary

New year, same delicious Greggs 🤤 pic.twitter.com/L0WDGQwzev — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) January 1, 2023

Greggs customers are able to get their hands on Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette and Vegan Chicken-Free Goujons at its stores nationwide right now.

The Southern Fried Chicken Baguette has been reinvented on a freshly baked crunchy baguette packed with tasty vegan goujons.

The goujons are topped with mature Cheddar vegan cheeZe flavour slices, sliced red onion and a generous helping of the infamous chipotle chilli sauce.

You can pick up the Vegan Southern Fried Chicken-Free Baguette by itself from £3.60 or as part of a Hot Sandwich + Drink + Wedges Deal from £4.80.

Just because you're doing Veganuary, doesn't mean you need to give up your Chicken Goujons!

From £3.20, you can snack on the lightly spiced southern fried goujons and duck them in sweet chilli dip completely meat-free!

The Goujons are also available as part of a deal with a Drink and wedges from £4.80.

The Warm Winter Vegetable Soup returns to Greggs on January 5 to help beat your winter blues.

The creamy vegetable soup is available from £2.40 and can also be purchased as part of the Savoury Roll Deal (soup + savoury roll deal from £2.70) or with wedges from £1 extra.

Available nationwide from January 7, the Vegan Cajun Chicken-Free Roll can be yours from £3.05.

The delicious Cajun-style chicken-free pieces are topped with fresh salad leaves and are finished with a touch of chipotle chilli sauce and Cajun spiced mayo packed into a white and wholemeal roll.

Get it by itself or as part of the Gregg's Sandwich Deal (sandwich + any drink from £3.60).

Treat yourself by adding wedges from £1 extra.

The new vegan menu items join a whole range of existing vegan-friendly delights at Greggs, including the iconic Vegan Sausage Roll, the Glazed Ring Doughnut, Sweet Potato and Onion Bhaji Rice Box, as well as Southern Fried Potato Wedges - which can be added to any deal from just £1.

Greggs also offers a variety of vegan breakfast options, including the Vegan Sausage Breakfast Roll and Hash Browns.

Will you be going vegan this January? Let us know in the comments.

