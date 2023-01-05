A DOG trapped down a mine shaft since Boxing Day is likely to have died from hypothermia.

The outlook for Ester, a brown cocker spaniel who has been trapped for a week and a half, sadly does not look good.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and the local community, the trapped brown cocker spaniel has not been found.

Two dogs reportedly fell down what is believed to be an old mine shaft in Varteg on Monday, December 26. One dog has been recovered.

Owner Alison Timothy was reportedly told by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service that her dog had now likely died from hypothermia.

In a heartfelt Facebook post Ms Timothy said: “I can see people are still sharing posts about our missing girl Esther, but we've hit a brick wall today, we've gone above and beyond believe me trying to get her back to us.

“We were told by the fire brigade last Friday that she had probably succumbed to hypothermia, but we refused to give up hope.

“If she was still alive, she would have responded to Andrew calling her and whistling.”

The Facebook post was met with an onslaught of condolences.

In the comments Julie-Ann Williams said: “My heart breaks for you too.

“Having a Spaniel, myself, I understand the love you have for Ester.

“I pray everyday that she’s somehow found another way out.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene before handing control over to the Mountain Rescue Service.

It was hoped that a digger would help rescue the dog, however this was unsuccessful.