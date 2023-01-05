MORE than 30 people across Gwent were arrested on New Year's Eve.

Between New Year’s Eve and New Years Day - traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for emergency services - 33 arrests were made by Gwent Police, with 22 of these made in Newport.

Unlike the previous year, when nightclubs were closed in a bid to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant, this year clubs were able to ring in 2023 this year with no restrictions in place.

Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said: “Our officers and call handers were exceptionally busy during the Christmas and New Year period.

“While many people enjoyed the festivities responsibly, safely and sensibly, we experienced an increase in demand that is typical for this time of year.

“Despite this we were still able to respond to these calls and concerns from the public as they’ve needed us.

“We’d like to thank our communities for helping us keep Gwent safe and for their continued support throughout 2022 and into 2023.”