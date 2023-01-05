PRINCE Harry has reportedly claimed that his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

In a leaked extract of his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, in The Guardian, Prince Harry alleged the confrontation took place at his London home in 2019 and had left him with a visible injury to his back after the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor.

Prince William reportedly called Meghan Markle rude

Harry also claimed that William had called Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Prince Harry allegedly claimed these comments parroted “the press narrative” about his wife.

Prince Harry alleges Prince William physically attacked him in new book (Image: PA)

According to The Guardian newspaper, the “extraordinary scene” is “one of many in Spare” which is due to be published on Monday, January 10.

The newspaper said it was able to obtain a copy of the book despite “stringent pre-launch security around the book”.

The Guardian continues to say that according to Harry, his elder brother had wanted to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and struggles with the press.

But when William arrived at Nottingham Cottage – where Harry was then living – in the grounds of Kensington Palace, the Prince of Wales was already “piping hot”.

He writes: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry writes that William urged him to hit back but he refused. Shortly afterwards though, the elder brother apologised.

According to the book, William had then told his brother not to tell Meghan about the confrontation, resulting in Harry saying: “You mean that you attacked me?”, to which William responded: “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Harry said he did not immediately tell his wife but she had noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back.

Harry: The Interview, an exclusive in-depth discussion with Tom Bradby.



Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8. @tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/MrFjLSCb9o — ITV (@ITV) January 2, 2023

Earlier in the memoir, the duke reportedly elaborates on the story behind the book’s title, Spare. According to The Guardian, he recounts what the King said to Diana, Princess of Wales on the day of his birth.

His father, Harry claims, told the then-Princess of Wales: “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done.”

The book’s claims follow the release of a trailer from an ITV interview in which Harry said he wants his father and brother back.

The interview, due to be released on Sunday, will be broadcast two days before Spare is published around the world.