BRITS hoping to travel to the US in the next few months will have to meet Covid entry requirements after restrictions were extended in the country.

Foreign travellers to the US will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid until April 10.

The restrictions were set to end on January 8, however that end date was amended by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to end in April.

The order applies to any non-citizens and non-immigrants in the US.

Restrictions on entry to the US were first introduced in October 2021.

The latest travel advice from the UK Government says: “The USA will accept the UK’s proof of COVID-19 recovery and vaccination record and proof of COVID-19 vaccination issued in the Crown Dependencies.

“Your final vaccine dose must have been administered at least 14 days prior to travel. Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.

“The CDC website lists the forms of acceptable proof of COVID-19 status.

“This also includes the European Union Digital COVID Certificate. Other accepted methods of proof include a printout of a COVID-19 vaccination record or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued at national or subnational level or by an authorized vaccine provider.

“Alternatively, digital photos of a vaccination card or record, a downloaded vaccine record or a vaccination certificate from an official source (e.g. public health agency, government agency, or other authorised vaccine provider), or a mobile phone application without a QR code.

“All forms of COVID-19 status must have a personal identifier, at a minimum including full name and date of birth, that match the information on a passenger’s passport or other travel documents.

“It must also include the name of the official source issuing the record and the vaccine manufacturer and date(s) of vaccination.”