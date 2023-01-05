JANUARY is always tight on the purse strings so here's how you can get a free drink at a Greene King pub this month.

Pubgoers can claim a free pint or soft drink when they bring a neighbour to their local as part of the one-day-only promotion.

The pub company and brewer, who conducted a study on Covid's impact on our community ties, is trying to bolster neighbourhoods across the country.

Seven per cent of Brits admit feeling lonely once a week or more, according to the national research from December 2022.

Use the codeword 'Neighbout' for a free drink at a participating Greene King pub (Canva) (Image: Canva)

One in four people also reported that they were keen to build a better support network with their neighbours.

On average, Brits claim to know just four of their neighbours on a first name basis.

One in five (19 per cent) young people aged 18–24 years old have never actually met their neighbours at all which is a stark contrast to the older generation (55-64s), of which only one per cent said the same.

All that customers need to do is head into one of 564 participating local pubs with their neighbours.

When ordering, they simply need to use the codeword ‘Neighbour’ to get their free drink.

The incredible offer can be redeemed on the following drinks only:

Ice Breaker Pale Ale pint or bottle

single Beefeater London Dry

Pink Strawberry or Blood Orange gin with Schweppes tonics

Selected soft drinks including a regular glass of draught Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

The promotion is only available on Wednesday, January 11 between 3 pm and 9 pm.

Andrew Gallagher, Marketing Director at Greene King Local Pubs said: “We wanted to start the new year by helping locals to rekindle the feeling of togetherness which has been lost since the pandemic was at its height.

“Local pubs sit at the heart of the community, and we know many people are having a tough time at the minute, which is why we want to bring people together, to enjoy a drink on us.”

To find your local Greene King pub, visit the Greene King website.