A THUG who threatened a police officer about to give evidence in a trial and said “he’s a dead man walking” has been jailed.

Abdulla Taleb, 54, warned Gwent Police Detective Constable Barrie Redmond that: “I know where you live.”

He was the officer in the case and a witness in the trial of the defendant’s daughter Kirsty Taleb-Williams who was accused of drug dealing.

Taleb-Williams, 31, of Larch Grove, Malpas, Newport, later admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and will be sentenced on January 27.

Just before the trial was due to start, her father confronted DC Redmond inside Cardiff Crown Court after he’d finished speaking to prosecutors.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was snarling, shouting aggressively and making threats, ‘Watch out, wait and see.’

“He said he knew where the officer lived.

“DC Redmond said he was shocked, anxious and concerned for his safety.”

The officer and colleagues went to find out who the defendant was and spoke to him outside the courtroom where the trial was taking place.

He told them he was called John Jones and winked at them, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Taleb again abused and shouted at DC Redmond on the court steps at the end of the day.

He was arrested the next day and his mobile phone was seized.

When detectives examined the phone they found Taleb had made notes on it about DC Redmond and the police.

He had written: “Do you know the best Gwent Police officer? I do. A f****** dead one.

“I’m not safe around any police officer – I will kill in an instant.

“Barrie Redmond of Newport CID is a dead man walking.”

Taleb, of Bailey’s Hay, Mathern, Chepstow, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness on December 19, 2022.

He has 35 convictions for 62 offences, including violence, drugs and weapons.

Kevin Seal, representing Taleb, said: “These were the ramblings of a man who was, and remains, deeply depressed and he’s currently on the mental health wing at Cardiff Prison.

“He wants to apologise through me to the officer for the disrespect he showed.”

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “This was a deliberate decision by you to make threats.

“The officer has expressed concern for himself and his family.

“You have a long-standing hostility towards the police and for this officer in particular.”

Taleb was jailed for 16 months.