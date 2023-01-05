A LARGE section of a road in Newport has been dug up after a power cut left 65 homes in darkness.

National Grid workers began digging up sections of the pavement outside St David’s R.C. Primary School on Park Crescent yesterday, Wednesday, and the work continued throughout the night and into today.

National Grid workers at the site this morning (Image: Newsquest)

Engineers were first called to the scene early on Wednesday morning when homes lost power.

A spokesperson for the National Grid said: “We had a low voltage underground fault in Newport that affected 65 properties.

“Supplies were restored via temporary means while repairs are undertaken.”

The power cut was first raised in the early hours of yesterday morning (Image: Newsquest)

A section of the pavement that has been dug up includes a cycle path Newport council put in place in partnership with Sustrans Cymru.

The cycle path was introduced to help residents and pupils walk and cycle to and from school safely.