A NEWPORT man has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Ryan Bedford, 27, of St Johns Road, did not enter a plea.
He is accused of committing the alleged offence in Newport on December 29, 2022.
Bedford was remanded in custody and is due to appear back in court on January 9.
