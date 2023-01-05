A FOODIE business success story in Monmouthshire has reached a national audience this week, appearing on the Hairy Bikers' new show Go Local.

Matt Newell and his brother Kit keep more than six million bees in the Wye Valley - fermenting the honey they produce at their meadery in Caldicot.

Wye Valley Meadery were last year awarded first place in the Brew Accelerator programme, for their sparkling mead range, a modern take on the historic drink and is infused with natural flavours.

Wye Valley Meadery was set up in 2018 by Matt, who had spent 20 years beekeeping as a hobby, and younger brother Kit, who comes from a marketing and product development background.

Now, the pair have met TV chefs the Hairy Bikers for an episode of Go Local which aired on Tuesday and is still available on the BBC iPlayer.

The episode was filmed in 2021, when the meadery was still being set up at their site near Caldicot Castle.

"We were filmed as part of a new series by The Hairy Bikers in August 2021, so whilst many things have changed since then, the Traditional Mead that we brewed with them has stayed as delicious as ever," the pair said.





"In August 2021 we were putting the finishing touches to our yet-to-open taproom, and fitting the bar ready for opening in September.

"The paint may or may not have been still wet on the ceiling above us.

"Since then the taproom has hosted many fantastic end-of-the-month parties, Friday night taproom pizza evenings and events.

"The new series (The Hairy Bikers Go Local) started on Tuesday and we were featured in their first episode.

"They brewed a mead with us and then took some of our traditional mead to a (now Michelin Star awarded) Restaurant in Penarth called Home.

"It was fantastic to showcase what a versatile, relatively undiscovered and delicious drink mead is, and great to hear such fantastic feedback from the chaps."