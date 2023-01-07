IF YOU want some tips on where to take you four-legged friends on excursions across Gwent during Walk Your Dog month here are some of the top spots.

Pet owners can take their dog for a stroll down the street, in parks and even for jogs but for some, allowing your pet to stretch its legs is a more serious matter.

We are very luck in Gwent to have some marvellous places where you can take your dog for a walk.

But if you are taking your dogs out into the countryside remember to keep them under control and on a lead around livestock or even other walkers, who may not appreciate a dog coming up to sniff or jump up on them.

Wentwood. Picture: Katie Williams

Not everyone is a dog lover, some people are quite scared of dogs and may not be calmed down with a simple "oh, he wouldn't hurt a fly".

Forests and woods around Gwent are very popular - you can enjoy a lovely walk in some beautiful scenery while your dog gets to roam freely without a lead.

Local forests include Gwyddon Forest in Abercarn, Wentwood in Monmouthshire, Chepstow Park Wood, near Devauden, and St Pierre Park Wood near Chepstow.

One of the forest paths on the walk through Chepstow Park Wood. Picture: David Barnes

All of these areas have lots of different marked paths for you to explore and there are also car parks close by - but check to see if there is a charge for them.

Cwmcarn Scenic Drive is one of the area's top dog walking spots.

There are many different paths to take of varying difficulty but there is something there to suit all walkers. The area also has lovely lakes and a glamping site.

Reader Laura Rees captured this shot of her father Phil enjoying a evening stroll at the pond in the Cwmcarn scenic drive

Dogs can go off lead and there are plenty of things for youngsters to do - so it makes a great place for a family outing.

Other places which are popular include Pen-y-Fan Country Park, at Mynydd Machen, which allows pet owners to take their dog over the mountain from Machen to Risca or take the road to Cross Keys or Pontymister, which has wonderful views.

Shirhowy Valley Country Park is another top destination, with some “wonderful, interesting walks” including The Wishing Stone, Penllwyn Tramroad, a river walk, meadow trails and a woodlands trail.

Penllwyn Tramroad Bridge is just one of the sights in the Sirhowy Valley. Picture: Sian McDermott

The Wye Valley Walk, which starts at Chepstow, offers some great scenery and places for your dog to run free. The bit between Chepstow and Tintern can be a bit hilly and strenuous but from Tintern up to Monmouth it is flat and takes you alongside the River Wye.

Urban dog walkers are not left in the lurch and healthy walks can also be found in Newport.

You could try Lliswerry Pond, Morgans and Woodstock Pools, Bettws Brook, Malpas Meander and the Rogerstone Welfare Grounds, not forgetting the grounds near Tredegar House.

Diesel and Bear overlooking Sultan the Pit Pony at Parc Penallta, Hengoed

Here are some local walks you can find on walkiees.co.uk/ - a website packed with ideas for places to take your dog for a walk right across the UK:

Penallta Park, Hengoed.

You have to pay to park here and there are off lead areas and on lead areas.

The road leads you up to a carpark which is paid for. There are large open areas where dogs are run off lead. There are some landmarks with information you can read as you walk round. There are numerous routes here that can all be linked up with a little experience and repeat visits to the area. Some inclines can get steep but every area can be accessed by an alternative lesser incline and there are plenty of areas with no incline at all. There are also picnic areas if you fancy taking something to eat with you.

Pontymoile Canal Basin, Pontypool.

This is a lovely flat walk along the canal path. You can either walk towards Cwmbran or head out into the coutryside towards Goytre Wharf.

Of course, you can join the tow path on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at many points along its route from Newport to Brecon and walk for as long as you like enjoying the peaceful setting. You will have to watch out for other walkers and cyclists as the path can be quite narrow in places and also be aware that some of the fields alongside the path may have livestock at certain times of the year.

You may be able to park for free at some places where as others, including Goytre Wharf, have paid for parking.

Cwmbran Boating Lake, Cwmbran

This offers a flat walk around the lake. Toilets and refreshments are available and there are areas for both on and off lead. Parking is also available but check if it is charged.