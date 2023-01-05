A DENTAL practice could expand its business into Blaenau Gwent and create 20 jobs if councillors agree plans to change the use of a shop in Ebbw Vale.

Dr Len Smart of Newbridge-based Bridge Dental Care, has applied for planning permission to change the use of unit two, which is between Pound Stretcher and The Principality building society at The Walk in Ebbw Vale, from a retail unit to health care.

This would allow a dental surgery to be based there.

Dr Smart’s practice also has surgery’s in both Ystrad Mynach and Abercynon.

But an obstacle and the reason why the application will be decided by councillors at meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, January 12, is that planning policy dictates that only retail units should be allowed at The Walk.

Planning officer, Sophie Godfrey said: “The site is within the Ebbw Vale town centre and primary retail area.

“The property is thought to have been empty for two years.”

Ms Godfrey explains that the ground floor would have a reception and waiting room area, consultation room and eight dental surgery rooms.

The plans indicate that the first floor would remain as a kitchen, staff room and toilet.

Ms Godfrey said: “The application states that 20 full-time jobs will be created as a result of the development.”

“This application is contrary to policy that restricts changes of use within the primary retail area of district town centres, such as Ebbw Vale, to retail uses only.”

Ms Godfrey explains that health care settings are “encouraged” to be developed outside of the primary retail area.

However, the relevant policy can be flexible especially when buildings have been empty for a time.

Ms Godfrey said: “There are other material considerations which should be taken into account when determining this application.

“The Blaenau Gwent Town Centre Survey records the percentage of use classes and vacancies in the primary retail area.

“The survey shows the vacancy rate for the Ebbw Vale primary shopping area is the lowest (at three per cent) in the borough when compared to the other towns centres.

“It is considered that there is no shortage of A1 uses within the primary retail area, and the change of use of one unit to D1 use would not have a detrimental impact on the town centre or primary retail area.”

She believes councillors should ponder whether it is better to have units in use rather than empty.

Ms Godfrey said: “A dental surgery is considered acceptable in this location and will encourage more footfall to the town centre and primary retail area, which in turn may increase consumer spending and contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre and primary retail area.

Due to this Ms Godfrey recommends that councillors approve the planning application.