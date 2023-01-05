SCARLETS are to investigate the verbal abuse of Ross Moriarty’s 13-year-old cousin during their New Year’s Day clash with the Dragons.

The Wales back row revealed on Instagram that his cousin was targeted by home supporters at Parc y Scarlets when she tried to defend him in the wake of a flashpoint involving Sione Kalamafoni.

“I do not mind the abuse I receive online or on a rugby pitch from fans there will always be 2 sides, but to learn that on the weekend my little cousin who is 13 had grown men screaming in her face for asking them to stop abusing me verbally that does not sit right with me or should not sit right at any sports ground,” Moriarty said.

“That is a line I really hope people should not think is right to cross.”

In response, the Scarlets have urged the girl’s family to get in touch so that they can look into what happened.

“We are extremely disappointed to read of the incident involving Ross Moriarty’s cousin,” the club said in a statement.

“We work extremely hard with our supporters’ organisations Crys16 and Scarlets Officials Supporters Group to create a family-friendly environment for home and away fans at Parc y Scarlets and to hear of a young girl receiving verbal abuse from a fan is wholly unacceptable.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy to abuse of any nature at our stadium and encourage supporters to report such incidents to the club. If the family would like to get in touch with us we will investigate this further.”

Scarlets won the URC clash 33-17.