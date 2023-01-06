A DRINK-DRIVER was caught over the limit after finding out his girlfriend was pregnant.

Michael Martin, 35, was stopped by police on Bettws Lane, Newport, after he had drank three bottles of the tequila flavoured beer Desperados.

Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “It was late evening on December 2 last year when officers saw the defendant driving a Skoda Fabia car erratically.

MORE NEWS: Thug threatened police officer and said ‘he’s a dead man walking’

“He was subsequently pulled over and police were concerned he was intoxicated.

“The defendant had been undertaking other road users.”

Martin, of Berrow Road, Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The court was told the defendant has a previous conviction for a similar offence dating back to 2016.

Martin, representing himself, told magistrates: “I was having stress problems at home with the family at the time.

“I felt absolutely fine to drive.

“I was arguing with the missus. I found out she was pregnant.”

He added: “I do apologise.”

The court heard his girlfriend was in the car with him at the time.

The defendant was banned from driving for three years and four months.

He applied to go on a drink-driving rehabilitation course which he must pay for which would see him reduce his disqualification by a quarter if he completes it.

Martin was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 victim surcharge as well as £85 towards prosecution costs.