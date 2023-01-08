JANUARY is Walk Your Dog Month so it made sense to ask our readers to share pictures of their dogs while out on a walk. Here is just a small selection of the pictures they sent in.

Tammy Louise Mountain sent in this picture of Oscar on a walk at Pwll Du.

Alicia Holder sent in this picture of Annie and Mabel at The Guardian in Six Bells.

Andrew Rees shared this image of Stan and Dylan in Cwmtillery.

This is Becky Kinsey and her dog at Mynydd Islwyn church.

Bethan Slocombe sent in this picture of Benji at Fourteen Locks.

Dan Pontin sent in this picture of Meg in a field near Pontllanfraith.

Jess Blair-Turner said: "This is Douglas, enjoying a day out by the canal in Cwmbran."

Justine Jarvis sent in this picture of her dog at Bedwellty Park in Tredegar.

Tara Louise Williams took this picture of her dog on Argoed Cycle Track.

Angie Walker-y Fenyw shared this picture of Sennen in the Sirhowy.

Adam Jones shared this picture of Woody at Parc Penallta.