A NEWPORT mother is unrecognisable after shedding six stone in nine months - while still enjoying trifles and lasagnes.

Lauren Ringquest, from Newport, was inspired by her three children to take on a weight loss journey.

“The final straw which made me join Slimming World was my children,” said Mrs Ringquest.

“My youngest was born with health complication which has led to him having epilepsy; he also has autism and needs a lot of care.

“My husband and I decided we needed to be here and healthy to look after our children.”

Her neighbour - who is also a member of Slimming World - took Mrs Ringquest “under her wing” and brought her to her first session with the Eton Road Slimming World group.

Mrs Ringquest never looked back - she lost six stone in nine months and is continuing to lose weight through food optimisation and being more active. Food optimisation plans are suitable for families looking to live healthier while enjoying their favourite meals (in Ms Ringquest's case lasagnes, trifles, and sweet potato fries).

“As a family we love finding new recipes and trying new things,” said Mrs Ringquest.

“The Slimming World recipe books and the app have been really easy to follow – even the children have joined us and love the food we make.

"The best thing about Slimming World is the way you can eat what you want and still lose weight."

Mrs Ringquest's transformation has also made her feel more energetic and relieved her of "constant" back pain. She is more active and runs regularly, along with taking long walks with her family.

"I still can't believe I've lost six stone," added Mrs Ringquest.

"I have made so many friends in the group who are amazing and so supportive.

"They have kept me going each week."

Mrs Ringquest attends the Eton Road Slimming World group which is run by Jacqui Mines.

“The changes we’ve seen in Lauren are incredible," said Ms Mines.

"I hope her success will inspire other people in Newport.. there’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World."

To find out more about Ms Mines' Slimming World group call 07771 550807 or come along to group at Eton Road Community House. Sessions are at 5.30pm every Wednesdays or at 8.30am and 10am on Thursdays.