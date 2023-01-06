A BABY boy who was born nine weeks early and has spent most of his life in hospital faces an uncertain future after suffering a series of health problems.

Theodore Wright was due on August 19, 2022, but instead was born at 30 weeks on June 15 after mum Hannah Wright, from Blackwood, suffered a severe haemorrhage.

Ms Wright, who has seven children aged between one and 18, had to be rushed to hospital and given a caesarean section and emergency hysterectomy.

Baby Theo has since been diagnosed with Periventricular Leukomalacia, a type of brain injury common in babies born prematurely or at a low birth weight.

Now six months old, he is back in hospital for the third time - and doctors have said he will remain there for the foreseeable future.

Ms Wright said: “He has spent most of his life in hospital due to severe weight lost and now has serious brain damage.

“He should be weaning now, but is being fed through a tube and now is muscles are showing signs of Cerebral Palsy, you can feel the tightness in his muscles.

“He will remain in hospital permanently at the moment until doctors figure out why he is not gaining weight.”

Due to the traumatic birth Ms Wright was unable to see her baby for two days - and has now been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result.

She added: “It was so traumatic and is still an emotional struggle, I keep blaming myself over and over and feel like I need to punish myself."

“It breaks my heart not to see him, I miss his smell, I miss his cuddles and I miss stroking his hair. He is so tiny at six months.”

The family face a difficult future adapting to the complications Theo will face from his traumatic birth after being told by doctors he may never walk, talk or sit.

The baby may be diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegic cerebral palsy in the future once he reaches 18 months old and may need extra care.

Ms Wright added: “Doctors told us he may never walk, talk or sit and may remain in a vegetation state and will be diagnosed with cerebral palsy .

“It’s hard that he’s not coming home as he should be with his family, he spent his first Christmas and New Year in the hospital.

“It has been difficult on the family, as my partner has spent most of his time with him at the hospital and then our other kids miss out on their daddy and their brother.

“I got to explain why they are not here, it’s difficult but we have so much support from both our parents that’s good.

“It’s a big learning curve and struggle for the whole family, he should be weaning now but my partner has been trained at the hospital how to feed him through a tube.

“If he does come home he will have to show me how to do it also, it's hard but we have got to be strong for Theodore's sake and we got to be the best we can for him.”

The family are now fundraising to help with extra care and specialist equipment such as a hydrotherapy pool, adaptive car and a specialised pram.

Mum Hannah has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Theodore which can be found here Fundraiser by Hannah Wright : Theodore’s Fight Against PVL Brain Damage (gofundme.com)