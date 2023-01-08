THE locations where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Newport this month have been revealed.
GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.
Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.
How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.
Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.
There are 15 mobile speeds cameras in place across Newport.
The sites where mobile speed cameras are, according to GoSafe’s map:
A48-Castleton
A48-Berryhill
A468-Caerphilly Road
A467-Southbound
Bassaleg Road
B4591-Risca Road
Allt-yr-yn Avenue
B4247-Cardiff Road/Waterloo Road to Clytha Square
Corporation Road-Newport
Corporation Road-Lysaght Village
B4596- Caerleon Road
B4237-Chepstwo Road, near One Stop
B4237-Chepstwo Road/ The Coldra
Ponthir Road-Caerleon
B4245-Magor Road
