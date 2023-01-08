THE locations where mobile speed cameras will be in place across Newport this month have been revealed.

GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – have mapped every road where mobile cameras will track your speed.

Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.

How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.

Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.

There are 15 mobile speeds cameras in place across Newport.

Locations across Newport where there will be mobile speeds cameras (Image: GoSafe)

The sites where mobile speed cameras are, according to GoSafe’s map:

A48-Castleton

A48-Berryhill

A468-Caerphilly Road

A467-Southbound

Bassaleg Road

B4591-Risca Road

Allt-yr-yn Avenue

B4247-Cardiff Road/Waterloo Road to Clytha Square

Corporation Road-Newport

Corporation Road-Lysaght Village

B4596- Caerleon Road

B4237-Chepstwo Road, near One Stop

B4237-Chepstwo Road/ The Coldra

Ponthir Road-Caerleon

B4245-Magor Road