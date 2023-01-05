NEWPORT brewery Tiny Rebel has released its own version of the wildly popular Prime drink - with a difference.

Prime Hydration, which was launched by rapper KSI and internet star Logan Paul, has promoted stampedes in shops across the UK, with shelves often stripped bare in a matter of minutes.

And now, perhaps hoping to capitalise on the trend, Tiny Rebel has released a new beer inspired by the drink - Primed IPA.

On sale from tomorrow, the beer is blue rasperry flavour, and has a 5.8 per cent APV- with proceeds going towards the Tiny Rebel Community Fund.

Last year Tiny Rebel celebrated its 10th year in business with a new scheme titled ‘Birthday Bucks’ - a £15,000 pot that anybody can apply for a portion of to fund projects in their community.

After the scheme was successful last year, the brewing company decided to repeat it this year. The application process for communities to receive part of this fund to be open in April and October.

And this isn't the first time the brewey has launched a take-off on another popular drink - previous products include the TinyFast Strawberry Milkshake IPA based on Slimfast powder, as well as Monstar, a Hawaiian Punch IPA modelled after the Monster energy drink.

The news comes after the people of Newport having been selling the real Prime drink on Facebook marketplace.

Despite the frenzy on the viral Prime energy drink, a new one is set to be released by KSI and Logan Paul for over 18s only.

The new Prime Energy drink will be released in the UK in April, and only has an age restriction due to it containing 200mg of caffeine.