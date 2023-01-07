PARENTS in Gwent seem to be bucking national trends when it comes to naming their babies.

We have conducted a completely unscientific survey of the names of babies featured on our new arrivals pages over the last year which shows that the vast majority of parents using our platform chose names which no other child had.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the top 10 boys names in 2022 were:

Muhammad; Noah; Theo; Leo; Oliver; Jack; George; Luca; Ethan; Freddie.

And the top 10 girls names were:

Sophia; Lily; Olivia; Isla; Ava; Amelia; Freya; Aria; Maya; Ivy.

Our list was made up of 85 different boys names and 125 girls names.

Our top 10 names for boys were:

1. Leo (eight babies were listed with this name);

Leo Brian David Powell, one of the babies we featured this year, and his famous namesake Leo DiCaprio

Joint 2: Jacob and Arthur (six);

Joint 4: Oliver and Hudson (four);

Joint 6: Ronnie, Mason, Blake, Alfie and Kylo (three);

Joint 10: Harry, Tommy, Harrison, Henry, Jaxon, Oakley, Archie, Kobe, Luca, Theo, Milo, Isaac, and Elijah (two).

Kylo and his twin brother Lowan Lock, who is thankfully much cuter than Kylo Ren from the Star Wars films, as played by Adam Driver

There were no Muhammad's on the list at all and only one Noah, Jack, and George. There was also one Frederick and one Theodore.

Our top names for girls were:

Joint 1: Olivia and Ariella (three);

Joint 3: Isabella, Bonnie, Lowri, Vienna, Ada, Isobelle, Amiyah, Marnie, Lyra, Zara, Ophelia, Isobel, Autumn, Camilla, Kallie-Rae, Poppy, Lottie, Gracie-Rae, Maddison, Delilah and Arabella (two).

Olivia May Fowler, was born on July 19, 2022 - and as famous namesakes go, you could do a lot worse than actress Oliva Coleman

The names Lily, Isla, Amelia, Freya, Aria, and Maya did not make our list although there was one little girl with the name Freya-Rose.

Of course, we know we don't feature every baby born in Gwent and that this list isn't the official definitive one, but we have loved hearing about the births and the names parents have chosen which have included a lot of hyphenated names like Quinn-Mari, Rosie-Mae, Skyla-blue, Reggie-Rae, Teddy-John and Carter-Lawrence.

Skyla-Blue Rose (left) and Reggie-Rae Byrne (right) were just two of the beautiful babies with unusual hyphenated names we featured in 2022

