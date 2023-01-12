TWO women and a man from Caldicot say they were left stranded after their taxi driver abandoned them.

Sam Stead booked a taxi with Magor and Caldicot Taxis for her herself, friend Sarah Dann and her son to the Millennium Centre in Cardiff last month four weeks in advance.

But on the day of the 51-mile journey from Caldicot on Thursday, December 22, the trio found themselves dropped off somewhere else entirely.

Ms Stead said: “I checked two days before and all was ok with the taxi.

“On the day we were picked up on time, but we were dropped off somewhere we haven’t been before and told to get out.

“We certainly weren’t at Cardiff Bay.

Sarah Dann and Sam Stead (Image: Sam Stead)

“We phoned the taxi driver back to say we needed to get to the show and he told us to get a Cardiff taxi which cost us an extra £10.

“Our Caldicot taxi cost us £120, and we missed some of the show because we were so anxious and we weren’t sure if he was taking us back home.”

The party had been dropped off at Cardiff's New Theatre - which is more than two miles away from the Millennium Centre.

On the route home their driver arrived at 10.45pm, 45 minutes after they called the company.

Ms Stead said the experience has triggered anxiety for herself and Ms Dann.

“Between us no-one had been drinking," she said. "Sarah has complex PTSD and I have anxiety and depression, we are both on medication for this.

“What the driver has done has triggered such fear and anxiety, in the end we needed to leave the show early.

“This experience has left us feeling too disabled to do anything like this again.

“Caldicot has a big problem with their taxis, most have been on annual leave during the Christmas holidays.

“Going to the doctors or taking animals to the vets is almost impossible.

“They will dump you for a better job, such as an airport run.”

Magor and Caldicot Taxis were contacted for a comment.