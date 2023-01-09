A PARENT of a child at a Newport primary school where pupils have been forced to learn from a temporary base since the start of the school year has described the situation as "just wrong".

Days before pupils were due to returning to Millbrook Primary after the summer holidays last year, problems were found with the building in Bettws, and since then youngsters have had to make do with a temporary site two miles away - and no confirmation of when they can return.

Now, with pupils going back to school today after the Christmas holidays, parents are still being forced to pick up and drop off their children at Newport High School, a half-mile away from the original school site.

Then the children are taken to Brynglas Adult Training Centre (ATC) along with the school lunches, which are still prepared at Millbrook and then transported across to the ATC.

Rachel Stone summed the situation up with one word, ‘wrong’.

“My son is absolutely exhausted every day because they don't get back to the school until 4.30-4.45pm in the pitch black and freezing cold,” she said. “The whole situation is just wrong! These poor kids shouldn't have to do this every single day.”

Lucie Dixon told of her struggles getting her kids to and from school.

“It’s difficult for any parents to walk in the rain back and for to Newport High School,” she said. “I understand the teachers are trying their best at Millbrook to make sure the children get a good education. I am a mother of five who is walking to the high school 25 minutes away from my home. It would be very handy if they could get a bus to come to our local areas in Bettws.”

Ms Dixon suggested drastic action needs to be taken to resolve the situation.

“All they have to do is rebuild it and start from scratch,” she said. “Hopefully things will start going the way we want it.”

(Millbrook Primary has been closed since summer 2022)

Stacey Palmer said the situation is affecting everyone.

“It’s affecting playgroup and nursery children, and parents too,” she said.

“I have one going in the building next to the Welsh nursery and then I am having to take my other daughter to Malpas, and other parents are having to do the same. Being at two places, it’s hard-going on everyone including the teachers.”

(Some parents are having to walk almost 30 minutes to temporary a pick-up and drop site at Newport High)

Victoria Brown said it was clear there were issues with Millbrook.

“The problems were already there and one of the halls was already condemned,” she said. “The headteacher already knew about the problems before the kids broke up for summer, so why has she left it so late to let parents know?”

In a statement, Newport City Council told the Argus, “Investigations of the school building have found that significantly more extensive structural repairs are required.

“Work to identify options for the site is now underway and a full report will be presented to the cabinet as soon as possible.”

