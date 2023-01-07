A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ZAMAD UDDIN, 27, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 28 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.

He was ordered to pay £272 in costs and a surcharge.

DAFYDD NURDEN, 48, of Porthmawr Road, Northville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on August 30, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

RYAN MADDEN, 34, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for four months after he admitted having a knife in public on Bridge Street on Christmas Eve.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

RICHARD DAVIES, 46, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for nine months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, breach of a restraining order and the criminal damage of a mobile phone in Pontllanfraith between December 21 and December 23, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

SIMON CHARLES FORWARD, 52, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating on Coverack Road, Newport, on December 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £272 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ALFRED HALE, 57, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACOB JANNIKA DAVID BALINT, 31, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on April 7, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CINDY BAILLIE, 44, of Castle Mews, Usk, was ordered to pay £259 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Chepstow Road, Newport, on August 14, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.