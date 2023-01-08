A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LEWYS LINTERN, 18, of Ludlow Street, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Cardiff Road on September 16, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CHRISTIAN HINWOOD, 20, of Baird Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty on November 26, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

ANDRE BROWN, 21, of Somerton Park, Newport, was fined £260 after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker – a police constable – and causing criminal damage to a taxi window on November 27, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £275 compensation and a £104 surcharge.

COLE BOWEN, 19, of Greenfarm Close, Cardiff, was sent to a young offender institution for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, after he admitted stalking and was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating in Cwmbran.

He was ordered to complete a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £150 compensation and a £154 victim surcharge.

KEVIN BROWN, 43, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window at the One Stop shop on Tredegar Street on December 28, 2022.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

MARK WHITE, 36, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £85.03 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing a parcel with contents worth £29.03 on December 22, 2022.

DAVID JOSEPH, 38, of Park Row, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance at the Tesco supermarket in Ebbw Vale on June 12, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN TWYNHAM, 43, of Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £200 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage to a car on July 3, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.