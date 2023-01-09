A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

LIAM BRABHAM, 27, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of the windscreen of a car, stealing Quality Street and Celebrations chocolates, biscuits and 11 packs of Peperami from Spar, cleaning products from Bettws Service Station and failing to surrender to custody.

JAMIE MORGAN, 30, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted four counts of assaulting emergency workers – police officers – on November 25, 2022.

He must pay each officer £100 compensation.

JAMES MORRIS, 28, of Gaer Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on Christmas Day.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

JAMES BENNETT, 53, of Usk Road, Mynyddbach, Shirenewton, near Chepstow, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, criminal damage and a public order offence on December 28, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £850 compensation.

YASMIN ATOUT, 26, of Brynhyfryd Close, Little Mill, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT PARRY, 38, of Pentwyn Road, Trinant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES EDWARD THOMPSON, 36, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW WILLIAMS, 42, of Rugby Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4591 on August 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

HANNAH WILLIAMS, 36, of Veronica Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £573 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on November 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

CHRISTIAN WITTS, 44, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road, Newport, on August 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.