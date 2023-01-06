AS SEASON 17 of The Apprentice returned to UK screens, viewers up and down the country were anticipating the first episode.

The show, which pits contestants against one another in a series of business challenges, saw Lord Sugar put the candidates through their paces.

The first episode started unusually in the small Caribean nation of Antigua and Barbuda where teams worked to impress Lord Sugar by running tours of the island and selling products to the public.

What happened in episode one of The Apprentice 2023?





In this episode of the BBC show, the two teams (divided by gender) competed to have the most successful tourism venture.

The boys opted for a historic tour aided by Gregory's passion for history while the girls attempted to run a charter boat experience.

The girls quickly fell victim to infighting over how to promote the event and ultimately lost the challenge.

They were criticised by Claude Littner for infighting with him telling Lord Sugar: "What you're seeing now is exactly what happened on the tour, bickering, arguing, no consensus."

Who was fired in week one of The Apprentice 2023?

Emma Browne was fired after failing to impress Lord Sugar and his closest advisors.

In the episode, the girl's team was accused of wasting time and infighting, causing detriment to the success of their team during the challenge.

The Irish-based contestant said of the firing that she had an “outstanding and profitable business idea” and believes that she could not have done anything differently.

Adding: "I got the most sales. I was accurate in saying the beach wasn’t a good location.

“I brought a lot of energy to the girls’ team, which I think was seen as well and highlighted.

“I am a very positive person, and I remained positive throughout.”