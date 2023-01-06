CHRISTMAS is over for another year and those of us yet to take down decorations should take action today to avoid bad luck.

When it comes to taking your Christmas decorations down, there's no right or wrong answer.

Given the miserable couple of years we have all had to endure due to the coronavirus pandemic, if you wanted to keep your home feeling festive a little longer we won't judge!

However, according to tradition there is a 'right time' to do this to take down your festive decorations.

When should I take down my Cristmas tree?

Twelfth Night is often seen as the standard time to take your decorations down.

The Christian tradition dates back to the 4th century and marks the end of Christmas and the Eve of the Epiphany.

Taking your decorations down before the end of the standard festive season is often believed to be bad luck by many people.

Equally, leaving your decorations up after this date is also thought to bring bad luck.

Advent is a four week celebration of the Christmas season which ends on the Twelfth Night, which dictates that you should take your decorations down on January 5.

When is epiphany 2023?





Epiphany will widely be celebrated on Friday, January 6th, 2023.