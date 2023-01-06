A WEATHER warning for heavy rain will come into effect overnight tonight - covering much of western Gwent.
The Met Office have forecast that downpours will batter northern Newport, Cwmbran, Pontypool and areas further west.
The yellow warning is scheduled to come into effect at around midnight tonight. It will be in place until at least 9am tomorrow morning.
Heavy rain falling on already saturated ground has the potential to cause flooding and travel disruption, according to the Met Office warning.
The Met Office have warned people in the affected areas that:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible;
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.
