ARWEN is a domestic long hair cat who is looking for a new home.

The female tortoiseshell, who was born in January 2013, is currently being cared for at the All Creatures Great and Small animal Sancutary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Arwen came into us in May 2022. She requires an experienced home with plenty of cat experience.

"We have been told by Arwen's previous owner, that she came from a household while she was very young (18 months old) and was sadly mistreated. Therefore, we now think this is why Arwen is wary around humans.

"Arwen has lived as mostly an indoor cat since 2013.

"Her owner was very understanding of her space and her reactivity. Arwen's previous owner informed us that she enjoyed following her around the house and would curl up next to her on the sofa in the evenings. Arwen's previous owner put a lot of time and patience into building up this very important bond with her.

"As Arwen had lived in her previous home for nine years, we believe it may take a lot of time in order to get her to this point again. She requires the upmost patience and understanding.

"Arwen will not tolerate being picked up and she has never been a 'lap cat'. She enjoyed playing with a laser pen in her previous home and enjoyed toys. Arwen had the run of the garden in her previous home but she chose not to venture off any further than that.

"Arwen definitely enjoys the comforts of a home environment. She currently has a very large bed in her cat cabin, packed with blankets, we often see her snuggled up, upside down, snoozing away in this on a regular basis.

"Arwen is litter trained and is very tidy in her cabin here with us. Arwen does not meow according to her previous owner and is a very quiet cat."

The spokesman said: "From what we have observed of Arwen's behaviour so far, she has come on leaps and bounds since coming into us in May 2022.

"We can now enter Arwen's cabin without her hissing at us or being afraid of us and she will now allow us to stroke her while she tucks into her food or is offered Dreamies!

"This is amazing progress for Arwen, as it means she is beginning to trust us. Arwen now often ventures out of her cabin into the corridor while the cleaning is taking place but she can still be a little wary of people walking near her.

"We do strongly believe that once Arwen has developed a platform of trust with one individual, both her and they can live together in harmony, in the home."

Arwen cannot live with another cat or dog and she needs a home where there are no children.

The sanctuary is happy to offer support with the transition into a home environment.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.