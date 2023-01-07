A POPULAR Monmouthshire music festival will return bigger and better for 2023 - with tickets already on sale.

Devauden Festival has announced dates for 2023, with the formerly two-day festival now being held over three days - Friday, May 26, until Sunday, May 28.

Following feedback from visitors to the 2022 festival, the team decided to provide even more music and festival activity over the May Bank Holiday.

Organisers said that in a survey of last year's attendees, 80 per cent confirmed they would come to another festival, with 78 per cent saying it was "excellent value for money".

"These enthusiastic reactions drove the decision to extend the dates in order to provide more of the same and more new ideas," organisers said.

One innovation is the introduction of free camping.

Organisers said: "Previously, visitors had to pay extra for a camping pitch - this year, camping is included in the ticket price, making ticketing clearer and even better value."

Early bird tickets went on sale on New Year's Eve and the message from the Devauden team is that "the earlier you buy, the cheaper your tickets will be".

"Don't delay, as tickets will be released in phases, at different prices," they said.

Visit devaudenfestival.com for further information.

Devauden Festival is organised by the Hood Memorial Hall to raise funds and all profits will go directly to the hall.