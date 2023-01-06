WETHERSPOON pubs have announced a major shakeup to the serving of breakfast options to customers.

Wetherspoon locations up and down the country will now extend the time for serving its breakfast to midday, seven days a week.

The chain serves dozens of breakfast options, including traditional fry-ups as well as benedict dishes.

In a press release, the low-cost eatery said: "We serve great-quality ingredients from our UK and Irish suppliers, offering exceptional value and choice.

"Our breakfast menu includes traditional breakfast dishes, from a full cooked breakfast to MOMA Porridge, served plain or with the option to top with banana and honey, as well as our breakfast muffins and range of Benedicts."

What are some of the breakfasts available from Wetherspoon?





JD Wetherspoon - Breakfast served until noon (Image: JD Wetherspoon)

Here are the breakfasts available to eat at Wetherspoon pubs:

Traditional

The traditional breakfast includes a fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans, two hash browns, and a slice of toast.

The large breakfast option consists of two fried eggs, bacon, two sausages, baked beans, three hash browns, mushrooms, and two slices of toast.

There is also a small breakfast available for those not wanting much.

The vegetarian breakfast offers customers a fried egg, Quorn sausage, baked beans, hash browns, mushroom, and tomato, with a slice of toast.

While the vegan option includes: two Quorn vegan sausages, baked beans, two hash browns, mushroom, tomato, and a slice of toast.

Muffins

There are six breakfast muffins to choose from, including the egg & bacon muffin, the egg & sausage muffin, the breakfast muffin, and the egg & cheese muffin.

Benedict dishes

All these options are served with two poached eggs, on a toasted English muffin, with Hollandaise sauce and rocket – with a different choice of the main ingredient.

Wetherspoon's eggs Benedict is served with Wiltshire cured ham, its miner’s Benedict with black pudding, while the vegetarian mushroom Benedict is completed with two flat mushrooms.

