CALDICOT Castle doesn't usually have a moat - but recent bad weather has meant the historic building is now surrounded by water.

Monmouthshire man Larry Wilkie walks through the castle grounds regularly with his dog Millie, and spotted the flooding beginning on New Year’s Eve. He says it’s only got worse since then.

“The pond at the back of the Castle completely dried up in the summer but the water has now reached the walkway,” he said.

Caldicot Castle flooding. Picture: Larry Wilkie

The Met Office reported the summer of 2022 was the warmest on record with temperatures reaching 40 degrees in some parts of the UK. The hot period saw the Met Office issue the first ever red warning for extreme heat with widespread impacts for the UK.

The grounds of Caldicot Castle were one of the areas affected. In recent weeks the UK has suffered from the other extreme and experienced torrential rainfall.

Mr Wilkie added: “There has been flooding at the castle for many years now, but you can see how bad it is.”

Caldicot Castle flooding. Picture: Larry Wilkie

On January 3 the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Wales. They said heavy downpours were set to hit large parts of the country into the early hours of January 4.

The warning came after reports of temperatures dropping to minus degrees in parts of the UK.

The weather warning said: “A further 15-25mm of rain is expected widely. Some higher ground may see 40-50mm of rain overnight.”

Caldicot Castle flooding. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Larry Wilkie's dog Millie at Caldicot Castle. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Since Tuesday the weather had been returning to milder temperatures, but the Met Office issued another yellow warning for Wales on January 6.

The warning said: “Heavy rain is expected to cause some travel disruption and flooding on Saturday morning.”