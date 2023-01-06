THE trial of a man accused of the murder of a 51-year-old found dead in a street in Gwent has been delayed.

Andrew Southwood, 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, is accused of killing Carl Ball in the city on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Mr Ball was discovered by Gwent Police outside a property in Heron Way at around 4.40pm and confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Southwood had been due to stand trial on February 20 but that date has been vacated and a new date of June 6 has been set.

The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Following his death last summer, Mr Ball’s family said in a statement: “We are extremely shocked at what has happened. It feels so unreal.

“He was loved and cherished by us all.

“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”