A TRIAL date has been set for a group of protestors accused of causing hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage at a factory.

Susan Bagshaw, 65, of Clawdd Helyg, Commins Coch; Morwenna Grey, 41, of Penrallt Street, Machynlleth; Ruth Hogg, 39, of Stanley Road, Aberystwyth; and Tristan Dixon, 34, of Osprey Drive, Netherton, Hudderfield are said to have caused damage worth more than £500,000 at Labtech in Presteigne’s Broadaxe Business Park on Friday, December 9, 2022.

All four defendants said in Welsh that they were not guilty of the alleged offence of conspiracy to cause damage when they appeared before His Honour Judge Niclas Parry at Mold Crown Court on Friday morning (January 6).

A previous charge of conspiracy to commit burglary has now been dropped.

Judge Parry told the defendants, who appeared in court via videolink, that their two-week trial will start on May 9 at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Judge Parry said: “Can I thank the defendants for their patience. Diolch yn fawr iawn i chi. Hopefully we will be good to go without a delay on May 9 because it is clear and I am conscious that you want this matter concluded as soon as possible.”

Dixon will be remanded in custody at HMP Berwyn, and Bagshaw, Grey and Hogg at HMP Styal until their next appearance at court.