TO CELEBRATE the start of 2023 we asked members of our camera club to share pictures on the theme 'new'.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
I treated myself to this new cup and coaster said photographer Rowles Annette Natalie
Sun setting over the new building which will become Undy and Magor Community Hub. Picture: Larry Wilkie
New bulbs planted for the spring. Picture: Nicky Deacon
New year, new skies, new challenges. Picture: Francesca Bowen
"My daughter’s new shoes. I think she needed them," said photographer Maria Davies
New born lambs near Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon
Snowdrops in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
New paths to explore at Allt-yr-yn nature reserve. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here