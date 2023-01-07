TO CELEBRATE the start of 2023 we asked members of our camera club to share pictures on the theme 'new'.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

I treated myself to this new cup and coaster said photographer Rowles Annette Natalie

Sun setting over the new building which will become Undy and Magor Community Hub. Picture: Larry Wilkie

New bulbs planted for the spring. Picture: Nicky Deacon

New year, new skies, new challenges. Picture: Francesca Bowen

"My daughter’s new shoes. I think she needed them," said photographer Maria Davies

New born lambs near Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon

Snowdrops in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

New paths to explore at Allt-yr-yn nature reserve. Picture: Nicola Gapper