EIGHT more people in Gwent died with coronavirus in the week leading up to Christmas, according to the latest figures.

The latest statistics from the UK coronavirus dashboard, which cover the week leading up to Friday, December 23, show four more deaths were registered in Newport, and two each in Monmouthshire and Caerphilly county borough.

No new deaths were recorded in Torfaen or Blaenau Gwent.

This takes Gwent’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 2,165 – 662 in Caerphilly, 522 in Newport, 386 in Torfaen, 298 in Monmouthshire, and 297 in Blaenau Gwent.

Wales’ total death toll is 11,112.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.