FIVE more people in the Vale of Glamorgan died with Covid-19 in the week leading up to Christmas.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 451 people had died in the area by Friday, December 23 – up from 446 the week before.

They were among 11,112 deaths recorded across Wales.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.