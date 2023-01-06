AN OVERNIGHT road closure in Caerphilly will be in place later today as work to reinstall a footbridge is carried out.
The footbridge, adjacent to Pwll Y Pant roundabout, will be re-installed tonight, Friday, January 6.
A road closure and diversion route is scheduled to start from tonight at 8pm and will remain in place until 6am Saturday morning.
To undertake these works, the A468/A469 will be closed between Pwll Y Pant and Trecynedd roundabouts.
A diversion route will be in place to take account of this closure. The proposed diversion route will take traffic away from Nantgarw Hill via:
- The A470 to Abercynon roundabout;
- Through Nelson and Ystrad Mynach (A472);
- Then back onto the A469 toward Pwll–y-Pant Roundabout.
Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused as a result of these works."
