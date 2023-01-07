NEWPORT has been named as the city emitting the most carbon dioxide (CO2) in the UK per head, according to a study.

Data has suggested that the UK produced more than 400 million tonnes of CO2 in 2021, which was a six per cent increase on the previous year.

Now, new research has named Newport the UK city emitting the most CO2 by population, emitting around 63.57kt per 10,000 people.

Utility Bidder has compiled data to reveal the UK cities with the highest CO2 emissions, as well as those with the highest emissions per 10,000 residents, the sectors producing the most CO2 emissions and the UK cities where residents can be named the most eco-conscious.

Top 10 UK cities with the highest CO2 emissions by population

Newport was not in the top 10 highest emitters overall, but was the worst city when the number was measured per head of population.

Poor air quality has been a long-standing issue in Newport and is the reason that the 50mph speed limit was introduced along the M4, between junction 24 for Malpas and 28 for Tredegar Park.

The traffic bottleneck causes by the Brynglas tunnels is cited as a key factor, with slow moving or stationary traffic pumping out fumes.

However, plans for a relief road to reduce congestion were scrapped by the Welsh Government, which instead commissioned the Burns Report to investigate other ways to reduce traffic.

It recommended a range of public transport options, including new train stations, as well as more cycleways. Progress has been slow, however, in implementing its suggestions.

The new research also revealed that between November 2021 and October 2022, 180 online searches were made in Newport for eco-related questions, which is equivalent to 217 per 100,000 residents.

Further findings from the study showed:

London was named the UK city with the highest CO2 emissions between 2019-20, producing 29,983 kt of emissions.

The transport sector produced 107.5 MtCO2e in 2021, which is higher than any other sector. However, over the past 30 years emissions produced by the transport sector have decreased by 13 per cent

Swansea has been named the UK’s most eco-conscious city. Residents across the city searched for eco-related questions over 900 times in 2021, which is equivalent to 617 searches per 100,000 people.

