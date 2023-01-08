A CHEF who reopened the village pub where he learned his trade 20 years previously says the place has "really taken off" since he took over.

Clive Williams returned to the Woodlands Tavern in Llanvair Discoed, near Wentwood, last summer - to take over the running of the pub.

The Woodlands is the very same pub where Mr Williams entered the culinary profession 20 years earlier.

It had stood closed in the village for some time and there had even been a campaign from some locals to buy it. But it reopened with Mr Williams' return last summer.

Speaking to the Argus shortly before the reopening, the chef said the Woodlands would be run from the kitchen. It was to become a family-run establishment, with everything on the menu made in-house.

Now, approximately six months later, he says things are going well.

"The pub has really taken off," he said.

"There is a really good mix of clientele - those who have visited over the years before it closed and new customers who have started to come here since we reopened in September."

Despite the cost of living crisis meaning many are keeping an eye on their spending this winter, Mr Williams said that Christmas had been "really busy".

"It surpassed my expectations to be honest," he said.

"There’s been a great turnout over Christmas and the New Year.

"We've been hosting things like the village Christmas dinner and events to help with fundraising for the local church."

Mr Williams explained that the pub had also been supported by local organisations such as the local young farmers and Women's Institute from Shirenewton.

"We had a party of 60 older folk here for a Christmas lunch with a singer for entertainment put on by one of the local councils," he said.

"It was lovely, especially as some of them may have been alone for Christmas. It was nice for them to have a get together."

The reception from those living in the village has also been a positive one, Mr Williams said.

"The villagers themselves have been really supportive and it’s been so nice getting to meet them all and welcoming them back as regulars," he said.

"We have closed now for a little break after Christmas but the pub will reopen on January 11 for drinks.

"The restaurant will reopen on January 14 with a new menu.

"We are also having an artist of the month - with a singer once a month.

"The first one is Jim Ramsey on Saturday, January 14."