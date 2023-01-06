A MAN threatened to kill his girlfriend and bit her lip when he flew into a drunken rage after she made fun of him.

Humourless Lewis Holton, 22, formerly of Blackwood, couldn’t take a joke and punched a hole in her wall after smashing wine glasses.

The defendant came back to his now ex-girlfriend’s home after a drinking session and was annoyed she’d invited a friend over to stay for the night.

The couple had only been in a relationship for a few weeks when the cracks began to show because of his behaviour, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

After the woman made a gag at his expense, he “flew off the handle” and began to smash up her home.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said: “The defendant told her, ‘You’re taking the p*** out of me – you’re mugging me off.’

“He pulled out a pocket knife and held it at his side.

“The friend called the police and they tried to calm him down.

“The defendant then threatened to kill his girlfriend.”

The prosecutor added: “There were threats with violence and he used his teeth as a weapon.

“This was a prolonged incident and caused in a domestic context and under the influence of drink.”

In her police statement, the victim had said: “Throughout our relationship he always had anger management issues and would fly off the handle.

“I’m at my wits’ end with him.”

Following this incident, Holton sent the woman abusive messages.

One read: “You are a selfish little c***.”

He was found guilty after a trial of threats to kill, assault by beating and criminal damage.

The defendant had admitted sending an offensive electronic communication.

The offences were committed between September and October last year.

Holton had a previous conviction for domestic violence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm for “strangling” another former girlfriend.

The defendant also has convictions for possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

David Pinnell, representing Holton, said there was little he could say in mitigation.

He told the court that there was “hope” for his client who came from a supportive family and they continued to stand behind him.

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, jailed Holton for 20 months.

The defendant, now of Victoria Terrace, Newbridge, was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.