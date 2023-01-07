A TOTAL of 19 jobs have been saved following the merger of two well-known high street opticians.

Julian Davies Opticians has agreed a pre-pack administration deal to rescue Bateman Opticians, which had been placed into administration and had been facing closure.

The rescue package will see four Bateman practices in Newport, Blackwood and Cardiff remain open, with all staff remaining in their current roles and no changes for patients.

Chris Tannorella, director of Julian Davies Opticians, said: “We are delighted to have secured the future of these practices and the jobs of the hard-working staff who are much-loved and appreciated by their patients.

“We know how important it is to have a real community focus in our business and we look forward to continue being there to look after the eye health of people across Cardiff, Newport and Blackwood.

“We look forward to welcoming our 19 new members of staff, taking us to a team of 45 across nine practices.

"Importantly, our patients will see no changes to the service they already enjoy and will continue to see the same friendly faces whenever they come in for an appointment.”

Julian Davies Opticians was founded in 1992 when contact lens specialist Julian Davies opened his first practice in Pill.

Further practices were later opened in Usk, St Mellons, Llandaff and Whitchurch.