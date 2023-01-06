A NEWPORT city centre branch of budget retail chain Poundland is closing its doors later this month.

The store in the Kingsway Shopping Centre is closing on Wednesday, January 18, with most shelves already stripped bare when the Argus popped in at Friday lunchtime.

But shoppers won't be left without somewhere to pick up essentials for cheap, with the city centre's other Poundland in Commercial Street remaining open - for now - as is the one in Spytty.

New Poundland to open in Friars Walk soon.

The discount chain has one store in Newport city centre in Commercial Street, and a second at Newport Retail Park in Spytty.

The Kingsway branch is closing down ahead of the opening of a new, larger branch in Friars Walk.

The new branch, located opposite New Look in the Mall, will open in February, with signs indicating that discount fashion retailer chain Pep & Co will open inside the new store.

The Commercial Street Poundland will close once Friars Walk store opens.

Poundland has said the store in Commercial Street will remain open until the new store in Friars Walk opens - but will close its doors at a date to be confirmed.

A spokesman said: "We’re looking forward to opening a new store at Friars Walk in Newport in February so that we can bring customers even more choice.

"Our store in Kingsway will close this month in readiness for the new store, but our Commercial Street will remain open until the new store is ready to trade.

"Our store at Newport Spytty Retail Park will continue trading as usual.”