A POPULAR Indian takeaway in Caldicot is closing its doors on Sunday after 13 years in business.

Curry Mahal in Chepstow Road says it has taken the decision after the building's landlord demanded a fee to renew their lease that they could not afford.

Muj Shazzad from Curry Mahal said he didn’t understand why the charge was so high, blamed the increased prices from retailers and high utility bills.

“We can only charge so much to our customers without being too much of a burden on them," he said. "However, that then means it’s a burden on us.

"It’s almost impossible to continue running a business and afford the general costs of staying open, let alone make a profit.”

It's another blow to the town centre, with nearby Lloyds Bank due to close on Monday, January 16. A performance review of Lloyds in March 2022 found that personal customer branch transactions had halved since 2017. This closure has meant Caldicot will not have any banks.

Mr Shazzad said: “The council and government should have more input in business leases and more restrictions to allow businesses to continue.”

He added he thought the fact that there are three Indian takeaways in the town also put a strain on the business.

He added their chef, Shazzad Miah has served Caldicot for over 25 years. He started at The Knight of Bengal on Newport Road before moving on to Curry Mahal 13 years ago.

Mr Miah said: “I would like to say a special thank you to all whom I served for the past 25 years. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”