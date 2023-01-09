HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Baby Evans was born two weeks early on December 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 12oz. Her parents are Chantelle and Luke Evans and her big brothers are Austin, six, Hunter, five, and Thiago, two.

Carter-Lee Winwood's mum Samantha gave birth home alone on December 8, 2022, weighing 8lb 3oz. His siblings are Camron, 12, and Kiara, two. Mum Samantha, of Tir y Berth said: "I was having pains on and off for two days but they weren't strong enough or close enough to go to hospital. I made a hot water bottle to take to bed to ease my back so I could get some sleep and my waters went and the baby came straight after. I delivered him myself as the ambulance didn't arrive in time. Two midwives and my mum and sister came to my home and checked me and baby over. We were both doing well. They decided we were both well enough to stay at home after the birth."

Reuben John Davies was born on January 1, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 2oz. His parents are Vikki and Daniel Davies, of Newport, and his sisters are Poppy, 11, and Isabelle, four. Mum Vikki said: "After seeing in the new year with fireworks and a cup of tea at midnight, we went to bed. Baby Reuben decided to arrive shortly after at 3.20am New Year's Day. He was the second baby to be born this year at the Grange Hospital."