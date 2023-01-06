TWO young men with a “brazen attitude” to drug dealing have been locked up for eight years after they were caught trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine.

George Medcraft, 20, and Nathan Parsons, 19, even filmed themselves with drugs as part of an advertising campaign sending out text bombs to prospective clients.

Medcraft was back dealing just weeks after he’d received a suspended sentence for supplying cocaine.

MORE NEWS

The two friends were selling cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Caerphilly county last year.

George Medcraft

Parsons was also involved in the trafficking of cannabis.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, said: “The defendants had a relatively professional approach and would use text bombs.”

At Cardiff Crown Court, he played videos captured from Parsons’ phone showing him and Medcraft with drugs and the former smoking a joint.

Nathan Parsons

“They had a brazen attitude to drug dealing,” he added.

Gwent Police detectives found drug-related messages on Medcraft’s phone when he was stopped in a BMW on Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, on February 9, 2022.

Officers seized 170g of cocaine worth £17,000 when they raided Parsons’ home last August.

Medcraft, of Cwarrau Mawr Farm Lane, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Parsons, of Coed Cochwyn Avenue, Llanishen, Cardiff, also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine as well as possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Christopher Rees, for Medcraft, said: “He expresses his remorse and is determined to change his life.

“The defendant recently became a father.

“He is interested in starting a business in gardening.”

Tim Lewis, representing Parsons, told the court: “His guilty plea is his best mitigation.

“He’s a young man who’s extremely immature.

“The defendant is 19 years old and has no previous convictions.

“He is ashamed of his behaviour.”

The judge, Recorder Ben Blakemore, said: “You were both part of this joint enterprise.”

He told Medcraft: “Your offending is aggravated by your previous conviction and the fact that you were issuing threats with regard to drug debts.”

Medcraft was sent to a young offender institution for five years and three months and Parsons was locked up for three years and four months.

The duo are set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on April 7.