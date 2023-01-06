A GIRL who was last seen in Merthyr has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Bryony, 15, was last seen in the Merthyr area yesterday, January 5, at midday.

South Police are now launching an urgent appeal for anyone who might have seen her.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Can you help us find Bryony?

"Bryony, aged 15, was last seen in the Merthyr area yesterday at midday.

"She is 5ft 6ins and was last seen wearing a black Hoodrich tracksuit, cropped black puffer jacket and white Nike trainers."

(Bryony, pictured, has been missing since midday January 5)

Anyone with info is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 2300004868.